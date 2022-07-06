(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. said it’s continuing to sell its vaping products after the Food and Drug Administration stayed an earlier ban on the smoking alternative.

The agency banned Juul’s products on June 23, citing their “disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.” The next day, Juul won an emergency court order temporarily blocking the FDA’s decision. The FDA suspended its ban Tuesday.

“We continue to offer our products to adult smokers while we pursue the agency’s internal review process,” Joe Murillo, Juul’s chief regulatory officer, said in an email. “We remain confident in the quality and substance of our applications and believe that ultimately we will be able to demonstrate that our products do in fact meet the statutory standard of being appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

Shares of Altria Group Inc., the Marlboro cigarette maker that paid $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul in 2018, fell 1.2% as of 1 p.m. in New York.

