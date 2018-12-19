(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. founders Adam Bowen and James Monsees would become the first e-cigarette billionaires if Altria Group Inc. goes through with a deal to acquire about a third of the company.

Altria is poised to invest about $12.8 billion in Juul, valuing the firm at roughly $38 billion, people familiar with the negotiations said Wednesday. Assuming the transaction dilutes the holdings of current shareholders, the founders will each own stakes of 3.6 percent, or $1.36 billion apiece, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bowen and Monsees each owned 5.6 percent of Juul after a July funding round that valued each of their holdings at $843 million.

The deal would make San Francisco-based Juul more valuable than Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Airbnb Inc.

“This is a disruptive technology and it shows where consumers want to go,” said Ken Shea, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “It’s growing so fast that the cigarette companies like Altria need to look at a way to mitigate not only cigarette use but also think for the future.”

Shea said he won’t be surprised if Altria eventually tries to take a majority stake in Juul.

Bowen and Monsees came up with their big idea while pursuing master’s degrees at Stanford University and founded Ploom in 2007. They sold the name to Japan Tobacco Inc. eight years later and renamed their company Pax Labs Inc. Around the same time, the pair introduced a USB-shaped e-cigarette and called it the Juul. Last year, Juul was spun out from Pax and has gone on to dominate the market.

