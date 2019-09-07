(Bloomberg) -- The alcohol-enhanced seltzer White Claw, often paired with the electronic cigarettes Juul and dubbed “Juul Water” as a result, is running out nationwide -- and the internet is freaking out.

White Claw’s been responding to fans on Twitter, assuring customers it’s trying to stock up after they reported the shortage of what’s turned into this year’s fad drink since August.

Users have also been quick to make memes that highlight the hype of the drink, which the company says makes up 61% of the market. The hard seltzer beverage industry overall has tripled in size in the past year, according to Nielsen.

“We are working around the clock to increase current supply and total capacity heading into 2020,” Phil Rosse, president of White Claw’s parent company, said in an emailed response to queries. With the surge in sales, “understandably, our supply chain has tightened,” he added.

To contact the reporter on this story: Maria Jose Valero in New York at mvalero3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Polina Noskova at pnoskova@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua, Ros Krasny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.