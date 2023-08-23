(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. plans to lay off 250 workers as the embattled vape maker faces fresh litigation and a trade complaint as it seeks new sources of cash.

The job cuts will result in a reduction of $225 million to the company’s operating expenses, according to a spokesperson. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the company seeks to lay off about 30% of its workforce.

On its website, the company said the changes are “aimed at reducing our operating costs and positioning us to continue to advance our mission during a period of regulatory and marketplace uncertainty.” The goal is to “maximize profitability and cash-flow generation” as Juul seeks permission from the Food and Drug Administration to market its products.

The maker of e-cigarette products had been preparing to file for bankruptcy last year before getting a financial lifeline from shareholders Nick Pritzker and Riaz Valani. The company is looking to raise about $1 billion in new funds, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

Closely held Juul was valued at $38 billion in 2018, when Altria Group Inc. had an investment in the company, Bloomberg reported. Altria exited its stake following steep declines in Juul’s valuation.

The company has settled with a number of states and municipalities on accusations that the company targeted minors with its products. It now faces a lawsuit in which a top shareholder is demanding Juul produce financial documents and settlement agreements.

Separately, Altria has filed a complaint against Juul with the US International Trade Commission, seeking a ban on the import and sale of some of its products, alleging they infringe on patents owned by NJOY, which Altria agreed to purchase earlier this year.

