(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. asked a federal court to grant an emergency order blocking a Food and Drug Administration decision to ban its e-cigarette products from the market.

The company asked the US Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington for a stay of the FDA order on Friday after filing an appeal the day before.

“FDA’s extraordinary and unlawful action, which demands that JLI immediately halt essentially all of its business operations, warrants the emergency interim relief requested,” Juul said in its Friday filing.

The FDA said in a statement Thursday that Juul must stop selling and distributing the products, and that those that are on the market must be removed or risk enforcement action. A rise in teenage use of vaping products had compelled the agency to conduct a thorough review of e-cigarettes, according to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.

Juul claims the FDA action was “arbitrary and capricious” and that agency did not consider the evidence before making a decision.

