(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. is getting a financial lifeline from two longtime shareholders and is no longer preparing to file for bankruptcy, but plans to cut around 400 jobs as part of a reorganization, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Nick Pritzker, the Hyatt Hotels heir and founder of Tao Capital Partners LLC, and Riaz Valani, a partner at Global Asset Capital LLC, have agreed to inject cash into the troubled e-cigarette company, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The job cuts are part of a plan to slash Juul’s operating budget by 30% to 40%, the person said.

“To further secure the company’s ability to continue moving forward, we are also undertaking a reorganization, including the difficult but necessary step of separating from many valued colleagues,” a Juul spokesperson said in a statement. “Looking ahead, Juul Labs remains committed to advancing its mission of harm reduction for adult smokers while combating underage use.”

The fresh capital will help Juul maintain operations and perform research while tackling a legal battle with the US Food and Drug Administration, the spokesperson said.

The company declined to provide details on the structure of the financing. Pritzker and Valani’s firms didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported about the bailout.

Juul is facing hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from a barrage of lawsuits alleging it targeted minors, and the FDA in June banned Juul products from US shelves. The ban was temporarily blocked by a federal court.

It recently agreed to settle certain claims for more than $500 million, including through an agreement in principle with 33 states to resolve a two-year bipartisan probe into its marketing and sales practices. Other cases are pending trial.

