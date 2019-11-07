Nov 7, 2019
Juul Stops Selling Mint-Flavored Vaping Products
(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. will stop selling its popular mint-flavored nicotine products, leaving only tobacco and menthol flavors, as government scrutiny of the company mounts.
The company, the largest maker of e-cigarettes in the U.S., earlier said it would end sales of fruit and dessert flavored products.
