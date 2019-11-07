(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. will stop selling its popular mint-flavored nicotine products, leaving only tobacco and menthol flavors, as government scrutiny of the company mounts.

The company, the largest maker of e-cigarettes in the U.S., earlier said it would end sales of fruit and dessert flavored products.

