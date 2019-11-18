(Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. was sued by California for allegedly targeting teenagers with advertisements for its e-cigarettes.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit at a news conference Monday in Los Angeles.

“Juul adopted the tobacco industry’s infamous playbook, employing advertisements that had no regard for public health and searching out vulnerable targets,” Becerra said in a statement. “Today we take legal action against the deceptive practices that Juul and the e-cigarette industry employ to lure our kids into their vaping web.”

The San Francisco-based e-cigarette company has become a target of government regulators attempting to stem an epidemic of new, young nicotine users who have flocked to the sleek device despite never having used cigarettes, in many cases.

