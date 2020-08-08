(Bloomberg) -- Juventus Football Club SpA said Maurizio Sarri was relieved of his duties as head coach, a day after the team was knocked out of European soccer’s Champions League.

Juventus said it wanted to thank Sarri “for having written a new page in Juventus’s history” after the team secured a ninth consecutive title in Italy’s Serie A championship. The victory was “the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football,” the club said in a website statement.

Juventus was eliminated from the Champions League by Lyon on away goals, even after winning the return game. The Italian club’s Chairman Andrea Agnelli said after the match that the Champions League title “was a dream before, now it’s an objective.”

