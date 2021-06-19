(Bloomberg) --

Juventus Football Club SpA may need to raise capital amid mounting losses after the collapse of the Super League plan, Il Sole 24 reported citing speculations among bankers.

The Italian soccer club controlled by the billionaire Agnelli family is set to evaluate plans for a capital increase at the end of the current player transfer season, the Italian daily reported. The process has not started yet, it said.

A spokesman for Juventus declined to comment.

Juventus, which more than doubled losses in the first half of the year to 113.7 million euros ($135 million), completed a 300-million euros capital increase in January 2020. It may need 300 million euros to 400 million euros, Il Sole reported citing unnamed speculations.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.