1h ago
Juventus Offices Searched in Soccer Player Trading Probe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Juventus Football Club offices were searched by Italian financial police seeking information about player trading between 2019 and 2021, according to a statement from the Turin prosecutor.
Judges are looking into whether Juventus managers issued false communications to investors and faked invoices for transactions that never took place, according to the statement.
Juventus had no immediate comment when asked about the investigation.
