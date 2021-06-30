Juventus Said Ready to Name Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 Boss as CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Juventus Football Club SpA, the team of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, is prepared to name Maurizio Arrivabene as its new chief executive officer, people familiar with the matter said.

The appointment of Arrivabene, 64, will be formally announced as soon as Thursday, said the people, asking not to be named since the discussions aren’t public.

Arrivabene was named team principal of the Ferrari racing team in late 2014 and was later replaced in that role in 2019 by Mattia Binotto.

