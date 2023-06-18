Juventus Says Kulusevski to Move to Tottenham for €30 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Juventus Football Club SpA said its Swedish international player Dejan Kulusevski will transfer to Tottenham Hotspur for €30 million after being on loan since early last year.

Tottenham exercised the option rights to acquire the registration rights of Kulusevski, the Italian club said in a statement on Saturday. The sum will be paid over six financial years, and have a “positive economic effect” of about €12.8 million, according to Juventus.

Tottenham said Saturday that Kulusevski’s contract will run until 2028. He joined the club from the Serie A side in January 2022 on an 18-month loan.

In December, he earned recognition for a stand-out first year in the Premier League by being awarded the 2022 Guldbollen, the prize for Sweden’s best male player.

