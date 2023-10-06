(Bloomberg) -- Juventus Football Club SpA will seek to raise as much as €200 million ($212 million) of new equity from its shareholders after the storied Italian team posted another annual loss.

The club lost €123.7 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30 and expects a first-quarter loss exceeding a third of its share capital, Juventus said in a statement late Friday. To replenish, the company approved a capital raise that will be backed by the Agnelli family’s holding Exor NV, which owns a 64% stake.

The move was decided “to support the achievement of the plan’s objectives, and also taking into account the impacts —in the current and previous financial year – deriving from the outcomes of the Italian and international sport proceedings,” according to the statement.

Italy’s football federation this year penalized Juventus for accounting irregularities, deducting points in the Serie A standings that helped keep the club out of lucrative competitions such as the European Champions League.

