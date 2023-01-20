(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Italy penalized Juventus Football Club SpA, one of Europe’s best-known soccer teams, with a cut in its point standing because of how it accounted for player transfers.

The Federal Appeal Court of the FIGC, Italy’s football federation, handed down a 15-point reduction in the team’s Serie A ranking this season, according to a statement. That means Juventus moves to 10th place from third in the Serie A ranking and the team will likely miss the opportunity to play in European tournaments such as the Champions League.

Serie A is Italy’s top soccer league. Prosecutors initially requested a reduction of just 9 points. Other clubs that were investigated, including Genoa and Parma, were acquitted.

Juventus, which has denied any wrongdoing, plans to appeal to the Sport Guarantee Board, in accordance with the terms of the Sport Justice Code, the club said in a statement late Friday.

The ruling also involves a temporary ban for 11 top managers at Juventus, including former chairman Andrea Agnelli and former chief executive officer Maurizio Arrivabene. The current Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici, a former Juventus executive, was hit by 30-month ban from football by the court.

Juventus has been owned since 1923 by Italy’s billionaire Agnelli family, which founded automaker Fiat nearly 125 years ago and manages most of its properties through the holding company Exor NV. It also controls Ferrari NV, CNH Industrial NV and media publisher The Economist Group Ltd, and is the largest single investor in Stellantis NV.

Andrea Agnelli and the Italian football team’s entire board of directors resigned last November amid a probe into alleged wrongdoing related to the company’s financial statements.

The dramatic move came in the wake of an investigation by Turin-based prosecutors and Italy’s market regulator Consob into allegedly false accounting and market manipulation at the club.

