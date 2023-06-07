(Bloomberg) -- Juventus Football Club SpA said that it will start discussions with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on a potential exit from the ill-fated European Super League project.

While the Super League collapsed just days after its launch in 2021, Juventus and the two top Spanish clubs haven’t yet exercised their withdrawal rights. Juventus plans “to initiate a discussion period among the three clubs” on Juventus’ possible pullout from the project, according to a statement Tuesday.

Juventus shares rose as much as 2.2% a.m. in Milan and traded up 1% as of 9:27 a.m., giving the company a market value of €834.1 million ($890.4 million).

The Super League, which initially involved six teams from the UK, three from Italy and three from Spain, crumbled following a public uproar, as well as threats from World Cup organizer FIFA and European counterpart UEFA that any player or club taking part would be expelled from their competitions. A collapse was inevitable after all the English clubs involved pulled out, followed by Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

