(Bloomberg) -- Workers at the Chilean copper mine owned by Japan’s top smelter will walk off the job Tuesday after mediated wage talks with management broke down.

Members of the main union at the Caserones mine opted to strike given the company’s unwillingness to improve its previous offer, the union said in a statement.

“We regret the company’s position,” Union President Marco Garcia said. “We have exhausted everything in the dialog we had and have no other choice but to strike.”

The strike comes amid a slew of collective bargaining in Chile that also includes Codelco’s Andina mine and BHP Group’s Escondida, the world’s top copper mine, both of which are in the final stages of mediated talks. Labor tensions in the biggest copper-producing nation are stoking concerns over tightening global supplies.

Surging producer profits are emboldening mine workers, with host nations also looking at ratcheting up taxes to help resolve inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic. At the same time, companies are striving to keep labor costs in check in a cyclical business and as ore quality deteriorates and input prices start to rise.

Caserones, which produced about 127,000 metric tons last year, is operated by Lumina, a unit of JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.

