Why independent contractors likely deserve severance pay
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:26
Carbon tax, trade barriers: experts on how to reduce food costs
-
6:51
Variable rate mortgage holders on the hook for thousands in interest: report
-
6:14
Half of Canadians don't think they will be ever buy a home: survey
-
6:17
How can mortgage holders prepare for higher rates at renewal?
-
9:53
Energy prices are driving inflation. What will central banks do?
-
6:48
70-year amortization periods not realistic: OSFI
-
-
Sep 22
Ramp up in U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canadian parts producers5:16
Ramp up in U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canadian parts producers
Autoworkers in the U.S. ramped up their strike Friday in a move that's expected to have knock-on effects for Canadian parts producers.
-
Sep 225:32
Butts says timing of India rift 'couldn’t be worse' as minister urges de-escalation
A former advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the timing of Canada’s rift with India “couldn’t be worse,” as a federal cabinet minister made a plea for de-escalation.
-
Sep 227:05
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
-
Sep 226:26
Canada's manufacturing sector seeks to reduce 'repetitive labour' through AI
Artificial intelligence and increased automation can help lessen the load for workers at a time when Canada faces a labour shortage in the construction and manufacturing sector.
-
Sep 228:43
Ontario's Ford shuffles cabinet in wake of two minister resignations
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has shuffled his cabinet in the wake of two ministerial resignations this week.
-
Sep 22
Longer mortgage amortizations put cash-strapped homeowners on a treadmill6:00
Longer mortgage amortizations put cash-strapped homeowners on a treadmill
A reckoning is well underway for Canadians lured by cheap and easy housing market money following a nearly five per cent hike in interest rates in less than two years.
-
Sep 226:45
U.S. rejects reports of tension with Canada over India allegation
The White House is pushing back against reports that Canada-U.S. relations are straining under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's seismic allegation that the government of India was involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
-
Sep 2212:50
The Week Ahead: employment and GDP data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Sep 21
Alberta to debate Canada Pension Plan, says it deserves half of fund if it leaves8:03
Alberta to debate Canada Pension Plan, says it deserves half of fund if it leaves
Alberta’s premier fired the starter’s pistol Thursday for a provincewide consultation on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan while releasing a report that estimates the province deserves more than half CPP's assets.
-
Sep 199:53
'Another rate hike is now in the picture': Reaction to August CPI
Canada’s headline inflation rate has gone up for the second straight month, and some experts are warning that the trend could mean another Bank of Canada interest rate hike is in store for October.
-
Sep 225:17
West Fraser selling two pulp mills to Atlas Holdings for US$120 million
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has signed a deal to sell two pulp mills in Western Canada to Atlas Holdings for US$120 million.
-
Sep 213:54
Trudeau’s mega pipeline promises to redraw global oil flows
Here’s a look at the mega pipeline as the in-service date approaches, whenever that may be.
-
Sep 225:16
Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted
The United Auto Workers expanded its strike against major automakers Friday, walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers in 20 states.
-
Sep 21
National Bank CEO warns of harsh 'new reality' for borrowers9:36
National Bank CEO warns of harsh 'new reality' for borrowers
National Bank of Canada is better positioned than many of its larger rivals to navigate a downturn that’s poised to hit banks’ balance sheets and customers, according to Chief Executive Officer Laurent Ferreira.
-
Sep 218:43
Premier Doug Ford announces reversal of Greenbelt land removals
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reversing his plan to open the protected Greenbelt lands for housing development, he announced Thursday, after sustaining nearly a year of blowback over the decision that has seen two cabinet ministers and two top staffers resign.
-
Sep 195:04
Canada signs $3-billion deal to finance nuclear power in Romania
Canada is helping to finance two new nuclear reactors in Romania, which that country's energy minister says will help diminish Russia's ability to use its energy exports as a weapon.