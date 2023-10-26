(Bloomberg) -- The flagging rally in K-pop stocks is facing a new headwind from concerns over recent police investigations into drug use by Korean celebrities.

Kwon Ji Yong — better known as G-Dragon, leader of the popular music group BigBang — was arrested by police for allegedly using illegal drugs, according to Yonhap News.

“Several unconfirmed rumors are spreading amid concerns about widening investigations into some members of current K-pop girl and boy groups,” said Bokyung Suh, a senior analyst at Sanford C Bernstein & Co.

Shares of Hybe Co., the music label behind superstar band BTS, sank nearly 12% before paring their decline Thursday. Listed K-pop agencies SM Entertainment Co., YG Entertainment Inc. and JYP Entertainment Corp. all slid around 7% each.

K-pop stocks have surged this year as Korean entertainment continues to grow its fan base worldwide. Gains have pared, tracking declines in Korean equities more broadly on the recent pullback in tech stocks. But K-pop continues to outpace the benchmark Kospi, with JYP leading the charge, still up more than 50% in 2023.

Amid the growing global clout of Korean music and film, companies and performers are held to a high moral standard at home. Reports of drug use can be seen as shocking in South Korea, often damaging entertainers’ careers and causing advertisers to distance themselves. G-Dragon tested positive for marijuana use in 2011 but didn’t face prosecution.

News on Wednesday of G-Dragon’s arrest came just days after a report of a police probe into Lee Sun-kyun, one of the actors in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, on suspicion of drug use. Hodu&U Entertainment, the agency representing Parasite’s Lee, issued an apology for causing concern, adding that it will fully cooperate with the police investigation, according to Yonhap.

