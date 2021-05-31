(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

A strengthening world recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic risks leaving behind many regions, fueling inequalities across and within borders, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said

Inflation readings are coming in hotter than Fed officials expected and could accelerate when they debate scaling back their massive bond-buying campaign

Argentina will hold off on a $2.4 billion debt payment with the Paris Club that’s due Monday and will instead use a 60-day grace period to try to reach an agreement with the group and avert another default

A full global deal to overhaul taxation rules and make multinationals pay more in countries where they operate may not be achieved until October, the chief of the OECD said.

Trade ministers from the world’s seven largest advanced economies want to bolster regulations on industrial subsidies and curb actions by state-owned companies that distort trade, and they see the WTO playing a pivotal role in addressing the problem

A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry was little changed in May as soaring input prices weighed on smaller factories, suggesting the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked for now China’s supply-side activity was steady in mid-May but consumption showed signs of losing steam Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu writes the PMIs contained new seeds of concern about the outlook Beijing will allow all couples to have a third child in a bid to arrest an aging population and shrinking birthrate that threatens the country’s long-term economic prospects China forced banks to hold more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in more than a decade, its most substantial move yet to rein the surging yuan

