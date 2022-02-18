(Bloomberg) --

Peter Atwater, the consultant and finance professor who coined the phrase “K-shaped recovery” to describe the rebound from the 2020 recession, joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss how a wide disparity in consumer confidence could affect the economy and markets. One thing that’s caught his eye lately: A troubling move out of stock-market investing and into online gambling among young people.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.