(Bloomberg) -- William G. Kaelin of the U.S., Peter J. Ratcliffe of the U.K., and Gregg L. Semenza of the U.S. were awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for "their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.”

The winners "identified molecular machinery that regulates the activity of genes in response to varying levels of oxygen,” the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said in a statement on Monday. Their discoveries have paved the way for promising new strategies to fight anemia, cancer and many other diseases, it said.

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. The prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968. The total amount for each of the 2019 prizes is 9 million kronor ($909,000).

