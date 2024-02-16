(Bloomberg) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame will attend a meeting of heads of state on Friday called by Angola to discuss the escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, his spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said.

The meeting comes in the same week that South Africa announced that it’s sending 2,900 troops to fight rebels in the region as part of a Southern African Development Community deployment. That will potentially put it on the other side of the conflict from Rwanda, which the United Nations has accused of backing the M23 rebel group. Kagame has denied the allegation.

