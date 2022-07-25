(Bloomberg) -- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., the first Chinese developer to default on its dollar debt, has entered into an arrangement with a number of onshore financial institutions to extend the term of some of its existing borrowings.

The company said it also entered into a deal last month with members of the Citic Group in relation to the disposal of inventory in Shenzhen and a restructuring arrangement in connection with certain projects, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing late Monday.

Kaisa defaulted on its dollar bonds in late 2021 after missing a $400 million payment. The Shenzhen-based company completed a restructuring on its dollar debt in 2016 after defaulting the previous year. It later became a symbol of the boom years in Chinese credit markets following its rehabilitation.

The Shenzhen branch of China Securities Regulatory Commission last month asked Kaisa to submit a rectification plan after the company failed to disclose its 2021 annual results in time. The developer said in Monday’s filing it will “strive to publish” the results by the end of October.

Trading in Kaisa shares has been suspended at the company’s request since April 1. They will remain so until further notice, the filing said.

