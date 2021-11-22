(Bloomberg) -- A set of Kaisa Group Holdings offshore bondholders has hired advisers, people with knowledge of the situation said, as the cash-strapped Chinese property developer faces mounting refinancing risks.

Kaisa has yet to make at least some of the $88.4 million of U.S. dollar interest payments due on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12. It’s one of a slew of struggling real-estate companies in China as the government cracks down on excessive borrowing and property speculation.

T. Rowe Price Group is joining Goldman Sachs Asset Management in loading up on bonds issued by beleaguered property firms. The $1.6 trillion asset manager has been boosting its stake in the country’s developers since the start of September, and is focusing on debt with investment-grade and BB ratings.

Kaisa Offshore Bondholders Hire Advisers as Company Struggles (7:32 a.m. HK)

The ad hoc group of offshore bondholders is seeking advice from bankers at Moelis & Co and lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Kaisa’s failure to make least some of the payments on dollar debt due earlier this month started the clock on a 30-day grace period that the company has until it’s in default.

S&P Global Ratings said on Nov. 10 that for Kaisa, “a default scenario is inevitable within the next six months.” Many of the company’s bonds are trading at around 40 cents on the dollar, or less. Kaisa previously defaulted on bonds in 2015, and then restructured its borrowings. Among Chinese developers, it is the third largest dollar-debt borrower.

T. Rowe Joins Goldman in Betting on China’s Property Debt (7:25 a.m. HK)

T. Rowe is joining Goldman Sachs Asset in loading up on bonds issued by beleaguered Chinese property firms. The investment manager has been boosting its stake in Chinese developers since the start of September, according to Steven Boothe, a portfolio manager for global and U.S. high-grade bonds.

Goldman Sachs has said it’s making a similar bet by adding a “modest amount of risk” through high-yield bonds issued by China property developers.

T. Rowe is focusing on debt with investment-grade and BB ratings and is looking to invest in companies that have cash and resources to navigate the period of stress. Samy Muaddi, portfolio manager of firm’s emerging markets debt strategy, called the position a “significant trade,” given that T. Rowe manages more than $28 billion in EM credit. It’s targeting a 15% return on its investment, he added.

Kaisa Group Plans to Repay WMPs in Installments: Report (7:13 a.m.)

Kaisa Group plans to repay 10% of the principal amount of Jinheng Wealth Management products when they come due, before paying back 10% every three months thereafter, the Securities Times reports.

No interest payment will be made on the products before they mature, according to the report, and the company will pay 10% of the interest when they come due, and 10% every three months thereafter.

Evergrande EV Unit Jumps After Selling $347 Million in Shares (6 p.m. HK, Nov. 22)

Evergrande’s electric-vehicle unit climbed more than 11% on Nov. 22 after selling HK$2.7 billion ($347 million) of shares at a discount to bolster its finances as it seeks to put delayed vehicles into production.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sold 900 million shares at HK$3 each, 15% below Friday’s closing price. The stock, representing 9% of the firm, was sold to at least six investors, it said. The shares rose to HK$3.92 at Monday’s close, with proceeds from the sale adding to the $64 million it raised on Nov. 10.

Banks Told to Issue More Loans, Reuters Says (5:45 p.m. HK, Nov. 22)

Chinese banks have been ordered to issue more loans to property firms in a move designed to ease liquidity strains, Reuters said.

Financial regulators told banks to accelerate approval of loans to develop projects and to ensure that outstanding loans to project development show growth in their loan books in November compared with October, according to the report, which cited two people in banks familiar with the matter.

A look at Evergrande’s maturity schedule:

