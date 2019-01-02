(Bloomberg) -- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. faces losing its entire investment of almost $150 million in a key urban redevelopment project, underscoring the vagaries in China’s property market.

The Shenzhen-based home builder, which gained notoriety in 2015 when it became the first developer from the nation to default on U.S. dollar debt, has invested more than 1 billion yuan ($146 million) in a project in Xi’an to transform a shanty town into residential dwellings.

The project had been abandoned for about two years before Kaisa came on board in August 2017, acquiring a majority stake in the development from Xi’an Xinlicheng Co. and the rights to continue construction.

However in September of that year, another local builder, Xi’an Xingzhengyuan Co., removed Kaisa’s legal title to the project, making its investment worthless, Kaisa said in a statement to Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

Tensions between the two came to a head last week when Xingzhengyuan allegedly drove excavators and forklift trucks into the construction site, and caused a Kaisa local executive to seek medical treatment, according to the statement.

Officials at Xingzhengyuan weren’t immediately reachable.

Kaisa has also been pursuing Xingzhengyuan in court, with the aim of winning back its legal rights to the site.

Waving goodbye to a 1-billion-yuan development project isn’t something Kaisa will be able to easily stomach. Its net income for 2017 was 2.5 billion yuan after three years in the red. Kaisa’s Hong Kong-traded shares slumped as much as 8 percent Wednesday, the most in a month.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Emma Dong in Shanghai at edong10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Katrina Nicholas at knicholas2@bloomberg.net, Jeanette Rodrigues

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.