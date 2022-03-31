(Bloomberg) -- Embattled developers Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. are among a group that will suspend trading on Friday in Hong Kong after failing to report unaudited earnings by a March 31 deadline, adding to headwinds for the downtrodden sector.

Trading in Shimao Group Holdings Ltd., China Aoyuan and Fantasia Holdings will also be suspended. Recent Covid outbreaks coupled with auditor changes are forcing dozens of Hong Kong-listed firms to postpone their annual earnings.

High-yield dollar notes gained for a 10th day in 11 on Thursday and property stocks were little changed. Home sales across China’s largest cities remained weak in March however, tumbling 45%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. China Vanke Co. warned the housing market may have peaked in 2021 as population growth and the pace of urbanization slow.

Key Developments:

China Aoyuan Says Unable to Publish 2021 Annual Results

Shimao Won’t Publish 2021 Unaudited Annual Results Due to Covid

China Property’s 45% March Sales Slump Shows Cash Woes Remain

China Junk USD Bonds Add to Gains After Country Garden Results

Chinese Builder Result Delays Raise Downgrade Pressure: Fitch

China Property SOEs’ Bond Sales Soar as Private Peers Struggle

Guangzhou R&F, Agile Group Indicate Debt Levels (8:30 a.m. HK)

Guangzhou R&F’s end-2021 net debt-to-equity ratio fell to 123.3% from 130.2% year earlier, the Chinese developer said in its unaudited annual results statement.

Agile Group’s end-2021 gearing ratio also fell to 50.8% from 61% year earlier.

Shimao Won’t Publish 2021 Unaudited Annual Results Due to Covid (6:30 p.m. HK)

Shimao Group is not in a position to publish its unaudited 2021 annual results on Thursday due to the latest Covid outbreak, which led to the lockdown of its headquarters in Shanghai, it said in a filing to HKEX late Thursday.

Trading in shares will be suspended with effect from 9am local time on Friday; board meeting will be postponed.

