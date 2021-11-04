(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. and several units were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Friday morning, a day after the Chinese developer flagged liquidity pressure and said it missed payments on wealth products it guaranteed.

Kaisa Capital Investment Holdings Ltd., Kaisa Health Group Holdings Ltd. and Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd. were also halted. No reason was given for the suspension.

Kaisa shares and bonds tumbled Thursday after the company said it has faced “unprecedented pressure on its liquidity” due to unfavorable factors such as credit rating downgrades and a challenging property market environment.

Kaisa became a focus of investor concern after it canceled meetings with investors in October, triggering doubts about its liquidity and sending its dollar bonds lower.

