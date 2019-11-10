28m ago
Kaiser Permanente Chairman, CEO Bernard Tyson Died in His Sleep
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Kaiser Permanente said Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson died early Sunday in his sleep.
- The board named Executive Vice President and Group President Gregory A. Adams interim chairman and CEO
- “Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader, and an honorable man. We will greatly miss him,” said board member Edward Pei
