Kaiser Permanente Chairman, CEO Bernard Tyson Died in His Sleep

(Bloomberg) -- Kaiser Permanente said Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson died early Sunday in his sleep.

The board named Executive Vice President and Group President Gregory A. Adams interim chairman and CEO

“Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader, and an honorable man. We will greatly miss him,” said board member Edward Pei

