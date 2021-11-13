(Bloomberg) -- Kaiser Permanente reached a tentative agreement with unions, averting what could have been the largest strike yet this year. The averted strike would have involved more than 30,000 workers from nurses and pharmacists to janitors and locksmiths.

The health-care company reached the agreement on a four-year contract covering 50,000 employees in 22 local unions, the Alliance of Health Care Unions said in a joint statement Saturday.

Workers were planning to walk out of hospitals across mostly the U.S. West Coast on Monday morning, a move that could have disrupted a health-care system recovering from the damage of the Covid-19 pandemic and as U.S. hospitals confront a new wave of infections heading into the winter.

“These were challenging negotiations, but this tentative agreement demonstrates the strength of our labor management partnership and the unique success it can achieve,” said Christian Meisner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Kaiser Permanente.

The agreement includes:

Guaranteed wage increases each year through 2025 in every region

No reductions in health benefits

Maintaining retirement benefits

Addition of bonus plans

New safe staffing and workload language

Workers are stepping up labor actions across the country, demanding better pay, benefits and conditions, partly driven by a tight labor market and pandemic fatigue. More than 100,000 workers have recently either threatened or gone on strike -- including ongoing actions by 10,000 Deere & Co. employees and 1,400 workers from Kellogg Co.

Kaiser’s health-care workers helped carry the U.S. through the pandemic and “they should see a fair return on what is now a very, very profitable company,” AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin” on Friday. Workers are saying “enough is enough,” she said.

(Corrects attribution in fourth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.