(Bloomberg) -- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced an all-female slate of key senior staff including Tina Flournoy as chief of staff, in addition to naming her domestic policy adviser and national security adviser.

“Together with the rest of my team, today’s appointees will work to get this virus under control, open our economy responsibly and make sure it lifts up all Americans, and restore and advance our country’s leadership around the world,” Harris said in a statement.

Flournoy is currently former President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff. She had also worked as assistant to the president for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers. Flournoy served various roles in the Clinton administration, beginning with his 1992 campaign.

Rohini Kosoglu will serve as domestic policy adviser to the vice president. Kosoglu currently is a senior adviser to Harris. She was the first South Asian-American woman to serve as chief of staff in the U.S. Senate, having worked for Harris’s Senate office as well for her primary presidential campaign.

Nancy McEldowney, the former U.S. ambassador to Bulgaria, will serve as Harris’s national security adviser. McEldowney was director of European affairs on the National Security Council staff in the Clinton administration as well as the principal deputy assistant secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

