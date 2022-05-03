(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris will deliver the administration’s most robust defense of abortion rights following news the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a spotlight moment for the first female vice president.

Harris’s speech Tuesday to the Emily’s List annual conference was scheduled before the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court ruling that would eliminate the national right to abortion. The group works to elect women who support abortion rights.

But the news has elevated the vice president’s appearance, making the speech a potential watershed moment for Harris, the first woman and person of color to hold her office. As a candidate for president in 2020, she chastised other Democrats including Joe Biden for not making abortion rights a more prominent issue.

“The rights of all Americans are at risk,” Harris said in a statement Tuesday before her speech. “This is the time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have.”

Already, Democratic leaders have sought to rally their voters around the threat that abortion will soon be outlawed in many states. Midterm elections in November that will decide control of Congress had so far hinged on inflation, immigration, education and the pandemic, and Biden’s party looked poised for defeat.

Changing the topic to abortion and women’s health may alter the political landscape, as polls have consistently shown a majority of Americans oppose overturning Roe.

Senator Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat that Republicans are targeting for defeat in November, called the midterms “the most important election of our lifetimes” in her own speech Tuesday to the Emily’s List conference.

“On the ballot will be a woman’s fundamental right to be a full and equal citizen in our democracy,” Hassan said, according to prepared remarks. “The Republican men -- and yes they are all men -- running against me are all pushing an extreme, anti-choice agenda. If elected to the Senate, they would ban abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.”

The overturning of Roe v. Wade would be a generational milestone in America, immediately ending constitutional protections for abortion rights and triggering new laws and restrictions, particularly in conservative states. The ruling also would open the door to federal legislation curbing or eliminating access to abortion, which could curtail the procedure even in states where it remains broadly available.

Politico reported late Monday that a majority of the Supreme Court’s justices -- all of them appointed by Republican presidents -- had already voted to overturn Roe. The court said in a statement that the draft ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was authentic, but that it was not final.

Harris’s speech will be her first since recovering from Covid-19. It’s sure to be parsed by party faithful, including liberals who have demanded that Democrats take far more aggressive action to ensure access to abortion, including by expanding the size of the Supreme Court or eliminating Senate rules that require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Democrats presently don’t have the votes either to add justices to the court or to enshrine the protections of Roe in U.S. statute.

“It will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November,” Biden said in a statement. “At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki observed Tuesday that Democrats don’t have enough votes in the Senate to codify Roe even without the filibuster. In January, House-passed legislation to turn Roe into law failed on a 46-48 vote.

Harris’s portfolio as vice president includes maternal health. Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty said Roe’s elimination would have “disproportionately devastating impacts on communities of color” and others who already face barriers to care, teeing up a push by Harris to defend abortion access.

“It’s in her lane,” said Donna Brazile, former chair of the Democratic National Committee. “Let’s not forget, the vice president has been leaning in on Black maternal health, which is part of the full range of reproductive health-care services that all women need.”

