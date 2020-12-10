(Bloomberg) -- The husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, will join the faculty of the Georgetown University law school next year.

Emhoff will be a Distinguished Visitor from Practice focusing on media and entertainment law, which he practiced for nearly three decades as a partner at DLA Piper. He will also serve as a distinguished fellow of the school’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy.

Emhoff plans to “sever all ties” with DLA Piper before Harris is inaugurated, a Biden campaign spokesman said in November. The law firm lobbies in Washington for clients including Qualcomm Inc., Comcast Corp., Raytheon Co. and the government of Afghanistan.

“I’ve long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers,” Emhoff said in a statement released by the school on Thursday. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Georgetown community.”

Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor said in a statement that he was “delighted” Emhoff was joining the faculty.

“Doug is one of the nation’s leading intellectual property and business litigators, and he has a strong commitment to social justice,” Treanor said. “I know our students will greatly benefit from his experience and insight, and I am eagerly looking forward to his arrival.”

President-elect Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, taught English at Northern Virginia Community College when Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama. Jill Biden has said she will continue to teach community college English after she moves into the White House as first lady. No other first lady has continued to work while her husband was in office.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.