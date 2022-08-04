(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said a vote in Kansas showed that a majority of Americans agreed with Democrats on protecting access to abortion as the administration played up the issue ahead of the November midterms.

“The vote that occurred in Kansas also made clear what we all know: the majority of Americans agree with this principle,” said Harris at an event Thursday in Boston with abortion-rights supporters. It was her latest stop on a nationwide tour aimed at pushing back on the Supreme Court ruling eliminating Roe v. Wade’s guaranteed right to an abortion nationwide.

“Our administration stands with the leaders right here and with the women of America in a belief that they should be able to make these decisions for themselves,” she added.

Harris spoke a day after voters in deep-red Kansas rejected a ballot measure that would have stripped abortion rights from the state constitution.

Read more: Kansas Abortion Battle Shifts to November Elections, Legislature

The result buoyed Democratic hopes that abortion will become a strong voting issue this fall and blunt the advantage that soaring inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings have given to Republicans.

At Thursday’s roundtable event in Boston, Harris was joined by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, state legislators, and other supporters of abortion rights.

It is one of the few events Harris has held in a blue state where abortion rights are not expected to be restricted. Baker was the first Republican to participate in one of the vice president’s events, according to a White House official, and has signed legislation expanding abortion rights, which enjoy strong support in Massachusetts.

Read more: Democrats Aren’t Forgiving Biden’s Slow Response to Roe Reversal

Democrats are banking on the Supreme Court’s decision to push voters angry over new abortion restrictions to the polls in November to help stave off midterm losses that could cost the party control of the House and Senate.

On Wednesday, Biden signed an executive order that directs the secretary of Health and Human Services to consider ways to use Medicaid funds to help patients who are traveling to other states for abortions.

Harris said efforts to restrict abortion access would mobilize voters in the midterms as it did in Kansas.

“They spoke loudly and said it doesn’t matter who she voted for in the last election or who she plans on voting for in the next election. Don’t take her rights from her and allow the government to replace its priorities for her priorities,” Harris said of the result.

Harris has found her footing as an outspoken messenger on the issue of abortion-rights, amid a sometimes rocky vice presidency that has been marked by high levels of staff turnover and misstatements on other issues in her portfolio, such as migration.

The vice president has held a series of meetings with legislators, policy and legal experts as well as activists and has traveled around the country to states where abortion rights could be rolled back, including a visit to Indiana where a 10-year-old girl from Ohio sought an abortion after she was allegedly raped. Indiana legislators are now considering a near-total abortion ban.

The vice president is visiting Massachusetts to raise money for the Democratic Party in Martha’s Vineyard, a popular vacation destination for political elites and frequent fund-raising stop.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.