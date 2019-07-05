Kamala Harris Says She Raised Nearly $12 Million in Second Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris raised nearly $12 million in the second quarter, her campaign said on Friday.

The figure puts the Californian senator fourth among Democratic candidates who’ve released April-June figures so far. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the surprise leader with $24.8 million after beginning his campaign with little name recognition. Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $21.5 million after entering the race in late April, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders raised $18 million.

Harris’s campaign said in an email that she had more than 279,000 donors in the second quarter, including 150,000 new contributors during that time; the average contribution was $39. She raised $7 million online.

Harris finished second among active Democratic candidates in the first quarter after raising $12 million, behind Sanders, who took in $18.2 million.

She raised $2 million after her appearance in the Democratic debate on June 27, at which she and Biden clashed over the former vice president’s record on school desegregation in the 1970s, when he was a senator representing Delaware. Her campaign said she raised $3.2 million in the final three days of the quarter.

Harris’s poll numbers also climbed after the debate. A Quinnipiac survey released on July 2 showed her with 20% support, virtually tied with front-runner Biden, who had 22%.

Candidates must officially report second-quarter fundraising totals to the Federal Election Commission on July 15. Some campaigns voluntarily announce the amounts they raised ahead of the deadline as a demonstration of their support.

