(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will warn of threats to the U.S.-backed order in the Asia-Pacific region that has endured since World War II, and pledge more actions to defend it.

In a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Harris plans to speak about the U.S. vision for a region built on rules, human rights, freedom of the seas and unimpeded commerce, according to excerpts released by her office.

“Now, as we face threats to that order, I am here to reaffirm our commitment to that vision,” Harris plans to say. “Strengthen it. And to make sure it addresses the challenges of today. And, of tomorrow.”

Her remarks are being billed by the White House as a major foreign policy speech, laying out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific.

During her trip so far, Harris has tried to walk a fine line on China, using veiled warnings to Beijing in emphasizing the U.S. will defend freedom of navigation and remains committed to human rights.

Singapore in particular has tried to balance its relationships with both Washington and Beijing, stressing that it wouldn’t want to choose sides between the two competing superpowers.

