(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said democracy is on the “decline” and called on Congress to pass voting rights expansions in a speech to an international summit, citing the attempt by allies of former President Donald Trump to overturn his re-election defeat.

“Here in the United States, we know that our democracy is not immune from threats,” Harris said Thursday at President Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy.”

“January 6 looms large i

n our collective conscience and the anti-voter laws that many states have passed are part of an intentional effort to exclude Americans from participating in our democracy,” she said.

Several Republican-led states have passed laws tightening access to the ballot, including by limiting mail-in voting and early voting, in response to Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Harris said executive actions taken by the Biden administration were not enough to ensure every American could access the right to vote, calling on Congress to act “right now.” A pair of bills -- the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Voting Rights Advancement Act -- have languished on Capitol Hill amid Republican filibuster threats.

“These bills would help to ensure that every eligible American can vote and have their vote counted in a free, fair and transparent election,” Harris said. “Today, as the world watches, the president and I reiterate our call for swift passage of these bills.”

She also cautioned against limiting participation in elections and government by women, without singling out any nation.

“I strongly believe the status of women is the status of democracy,” she said. “The exclusion of women in decision making is a marker of a flawed democracy, and the full participation of women strengthens democracy.”

