(Bloomberg) -- With valuations of NFL teams soaring, Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, sees private equity investors as a potential source of capital for franchises.

“I don’t want to predict one way or another whether we will ultimately adopt it,” Hunt said in an interview with Bloomberg News prior to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. “But I do think it is avenue that can be helpful from a capital standpoint.”

The NFL last year set up a committee to assess whether to allow institutional capital to invest directly into franchises, and is expected to put forward recommendations before the league’s annual meeting in March. Hunt is chairman of the NFL’s finance committee, and a member of the ownership group.

“It’s a subject that we’ve been discussing for a couple years,” Hunt said. “Private equity ownership is allowed in the other four big US sports so we’ve had a chance to observe that unfold and it’s a topic we’re going to continue to discuss.”

Private equity firms have been making a bigger push into sports, led by firms including Arctos Sports Partners, Ares Management, and Dyal Capital. The National Basketball Association has been steadily opening up to institutional investors, and in late 2022 allowed sovereign wealth funds, pensions and endowments acquire passive stakes in its teams.

The NFL remains off limits to private equity investors, instead relying on ultra-high-net-worth individuals to offer billions to buy franchises.

In July, the Washington Commanders were bought by Josh Harris for $6 billion, the largest ever sale of an NFL team. The co-founder of Apollo Global Management, with a net worth of more than $8 billion, Harris bought the team with a large consortium of investors with Wall Street connections.

The significant valuations of NFL teams have reduced the number of potential buyers, with NFL rules stating that the lead investor of an ownership group needs at least a 30% equity stake, and no borrowing over $1.1 billion to buy the team.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to be played this Sunday in Las Vegas between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, two teams who have been owned by the same family for decades. The Chiefs were founded by Hunt’s father Lamar, who moved the Dallas Texans to Kansas in 1963. The 49ers are owned by Denise York, whose family have been in control of the franchise since 1977.

Bloomberg reported last year that a group of National Football League owners pushed to allow private equity firms and institutional investors to buy stakes in clubs.

