(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual economic policy gathering, normally staged in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will this year be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic and live streamed to the public.

The event will happen Aug. 28-29, with the theme, “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy,” the bank said in a statement Thursday.

The Kansas City Fed has hosted the symposium every year since 1978, and since 1982 at Jackson Lake Lodge in the Grand Teton National Park. The conference in late August is one of the highlights of the central banking calendar and draws top policy makers and economists from around the world.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was the keynote speaker last year, continuing a long-standing tradition, and the policy debate during the conference often sets the tone for monetary policy as investors return from their summer breaks.

The Jackson Lake Lodge announced earlier this year it would not open this season due to the pandemic.

