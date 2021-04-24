1h ago
Kansas City Southern Begins Talks With Canadian National Railway
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Kansas City Southern says proposal received from Canadian National Railway may lead to a ‘superior proposal’.
- Canadian National Railway offered to acquire Kansas City Southern in a cash/stock transaction valued at $325 per KCS/shr
- Kansas City Southern says no assurance that talks will result in a transaction
- Earlier: Kansas City Southern Is Said Likely to Start Talks With CN (2)
