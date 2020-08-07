(Bloomberg) -- Rapper Kanye West all but confirmed that his presidential campaign is a spoiler. Professional election analysts think some unlikely states might be in play in November. And Senator Lindsey Graham is tied with a Democratic challenger.

There are 88 days until the election.

Other Developments:

West all but confirmed he is running a spoiler campaign for the presidency to draw votes from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, amid reports that GOP operatives are helping him get on the ballot.

“I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King,” West told a Forbes reporter after the reporter pointed out the artist cannot win since he won’t be on enough ballots to garner the necessary 270 electoral votes.

Forbes said West insisted he was “walking,” for president, rather than running, but quickly added that he was “walking ... to win.”

Several news outlets have reported that West’s bid to get on the ballot is being helped by Republican operatives hoping to peel votes away from Biden and boost Trump, including in some key battleground states like Wisconsin.

Last month, his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, in an Instagram story expressed concern for his current mental state given the artist’s bipolar disorder.

Professional Elections Analysts Don’t Agree on the Tossup States

The professional analysts who make Electoral College predictions are saying some unexpected states may be in play, to Biden’s advantage.

In its first battleground map of the 2020 election, NBC News puts Biden as likely to win the six states that the race has been centered on to date: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Instead, it says the toss-up states will be Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and Texas, which have been considered safely Republican.

CBS News puts only Michigan in Biden’s column, but also adds Georgia and Ohio as toss-ups.

Inside Elections lists only Georgia and North Carolina as true tossups, with Biden at least somewhat favored in the other battlegrounds.

The University of Virginia Center for Politics hews more closely to the swing states that have been targeted so far, putting Michigan and Pennsylvania as likely Biden states and leaving Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin as tossups.

Poll Shows Lindsey Graham Tied with Democratic Challenger

Graham is tied with his Democratic challenger in the South Carolina Senate race, according to a new poll.

In a Quinnipiac University Poll released Thursday, the long-serving Republican senator received 44% support, as did former South Carolina Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison, with 9% undecided.

“He has been a firebrand advocate for national defense and a leader of his party for 17 years -- but has Lindsey Graham’s allegiance to the president put him in jeopardy?” said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy. “The numbers suggest his tenure on the Hill is in trouble.”

The poll also showed 40% of South Carolina voters saying Graham was too supportive of Trump, 39% saying he has the right attitude and 10% saying he is not supportive enough.

The poll of 914 self-identified registered voters in South Carolina was conducted July 30 to Aug. 3. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.2 percentage points.

Coming Up

Chasten Buttigieg and Jill Biden will hold an “Out for Biden Conversation” at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

