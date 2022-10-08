(Bloomberg) -- Kanye West posted on Twitter Inc. for the first time in nearly two years. Among those who welcomed his return was Elon Musk, who’s poised to buy the social media network.

West, who now goes by Ye, late Friday posted a photograph of a hat that said 2024. He followed that with another picture of himself with Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, accusing the latter of kicking him off Instagram.

Instragram restricted West’s account after he made a post that was seen by some groups as anti-Jewish, NBC reported Saturday. Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of regular work hours.

Prior to this week, the rapper and businessman last posted on Twitter in November 2020, just after the last US presidential elections. He had previously received a temporary ban from the social network for posting private information of another individual, and also faced criticism from other Twitter users for his political views. West was temporarily banned from Instagram over posts that were deemed to have harassed others.

Musk responded to West, saying “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend.” The Tesla CEO this week this week reinstated his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, saying he wants to create an “everything app” that could rival TikTok and WeChat.

He has said he will prioritize free speech on Twitter and criticized its decision to ban individuals such as former President Donald Trump for violating its rules.

