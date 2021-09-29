(Bloomberg) -- Clothing retail giant Gap Inc. quietly unveiled its second collaboration with Kanye West’s Yeezy label, allowing U.S. customers to pre-order its widely-anticipated $90 hoodie.

With a takeover of the homepage and Gap’s blue logo reimagined to carry the letters YZY, the top was available for pre-order in six colors, with shipping times of between two and eight weeks.

Just hours after orders opened, all adult sizes large and above were marked as “sold out.”

Gap shares rose as much as 6% in Wednesday trading.

It’s the second product to be announced under the Yeezy Gap line, following the debut of a $200 recycled nylon jacket announced in June. West signed a 10-year agreement last year to design and sell clothes for men, women and kids. Gap executives hope the collaboration will help make the San Francisco-based retailer more popular with younger shoppers.

Kanye West and Gap Have Billion-Dollar Ambitions for Yeezy Deal

The value of the Gap tie-up could be worth as much as $970 million according to UBS Group AG in a private document reviewed by Bloomberg in March of this year.

