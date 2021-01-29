(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan predicted an “enthusiastic” internal discussion over the U.S. central bank’s massive bond-buying program, while vowing to be patient in judging when the economy has made sufficient progress to warrant scaling it back.

“I don’t want to associate or even think about associating a time frame with that,” he said Friday during a virtual forum hosted by the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce. “I’m going to be very careful as I monitor the economy this year to see how the economy unfolds, to be patient, and more importantly, not to be rigid or pre-determined in judging when we actually meet that,” he said.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee repeated earlier this week that it would continue to make asset purchases of at least $120 billion every month until “substantial further progress” had been made toward its employment and inflation goals. Chair Jerome Powell, pushing back on recent comments by some of his colleagues that a taper later in 2021 might be in order, told reporters at a Jan. 27 press conference that “the whole focus on exit is premature.”

Kaplan said that the economy could grow around 5% this year and may exceed that pace, depending on what level of additional fiscal aid is delivered from Washington.

“If we in fact do have a recovery like I’ve talked about -- and we’ll have to see how it unfolds -- we’ll have very enthusiastic debates at the FOMC to figure out when we think we’ve reached those benchmarks,” he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.