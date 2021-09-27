31m ago
Kaplan Steps Down as Dallas Fed Chief, Hours After Rosengren
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will retire on Oct. 8 in the wake of embarrassing disclosures earlier this month about unusual trading activity.
“Unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction,” Kaplan said in a statement emailed by the Dallas Fed. “For that reason, I have decided to retire.”
His announcement came hours after the Boston Fed said Eric Rosengren will retire on Thursday.
