Kaplan Steps Down as Dallas Fed Chief, Hours After Rosengren

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will retire on Oct. 8 in the wake of embarrassing disclosures earlier this month about unusual trading activity.

“Unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction,” Kaplan said in a statement emailed by the Dallas Fed. “For that reason, I have decided to retire.”

His announcement came hours after the Boston Fed said Eric Rosengren will retire on Thursday.

