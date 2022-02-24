(Bloomberg) -- KAR Auction Services Inc. soared after Carvana Co., the used-car seller known for its towering “vending machines,” agreed to buy KAR’s physical used-vehicle business for $2.2 billion.

Carvana will pay cash for KAR’s Adesa U.S. subsidiary, the nation’s second-largest wholesale vehicle auction, the companies said in a statement Thursday. Adesa operates 56 physical sites and processed more than 1 million transactions last year, generating more than $800 million in revenue.

Shares of Carmel, Indiana-based KAR jumped 70% to $23.30 following release of the news after the close of regular trading Thursday. Carvana fell 10% to $113.

For Carvana, the purchase “may add risk and pressure bond technicals, with the prospect of improving profit and operational flow,” Joel Levington, Bloomberg Intelligence director of credit research, said in a note.

Phoenix-based Carvana, one of the two biggest online car marketplaces, said the purchase has the potential to expand its sales capacity to more than 3 million units a year. Carvana said it will keep the auction business running under the Adesa U.S. name and with the same senior managers.

Carvana is one of the rare companies that benefited during the pandemic as tight supplies of new automobiles raised the price of used vehicles. Its stock soared from about $30 a share in mid-March 2020 to more than $370 in August 2021.

During the pandemic, the company made moves to smooth out a system that delivers cars directly to consumer driveways and tap in to a market of buyers who were locked away at home. However, the company faced competition for inventory and higher prices as the used-car market took off amid a shortage of new vehicles, where supply was hampered by a lack of semiconductors.

Vehicles can be delivered directly to Carvana customers or picked up at one of the company’s 24 so-called car vending machines -- towering, glass structures in which each vehicle has its own bay. Most are concentrated on the East Coast and Midwest.

