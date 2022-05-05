(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s principal deputy, would replace her at the briefing room podium, becoming the first Black person to hold the position.

Paski’s last day will be May 13, the White House said in a statement.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in the statement. “Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room.”

