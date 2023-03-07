(Bloomberg) -- Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply 1,220 megawatts of power to South Africa, has had its appeal against an adverse environmental ruling challenged.

The Green Connection nonprofit, alleges Karpowership’s consultants misrepresented people as small-scale fishermen in their environmental application. The complaint, was filed Monday, a day before the company that operates ship-mounted power plants was due to get a decision on its appeal.

The complaint further complicates the South African government’s attempts to tackle the nation’s worst-ever power crisis, with a shortage of generation capacity causing rotational blackouts of as long as 12 hours a day. The Turkish company won a tender in March 2021 to supply the power from three ships that would be stationed in the Richards Bay, Coega and Saldanha ports. Lawsuits and environmental challenges have prevented it from proceeding.

“We call on the competent authority to suspend the pending application for environmental authorization and to fully investigate this allegation,” The Green Connection said in its complaint sent to Bloomberg.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said it wasn’t ready to comment and Karpowership wasn’t immediately available to comment.

The objection pertains to the application to moor a powership in Saldanha. It’s unclear what has happened to the two other applications. The Green Connection had a previous environmental approval granted to Karpowership overturned after it complained about the impact on small-scale fishers.

While Gwede Mantashe, the energy minister, has repeatedly said Karpowership should be allowed to proceed with its plans, Barbara Creecy, the environment minister, has said the power crisis won’t see environmental concerns disregarded.

South Africa has suffered intermittent blackouts since 2008 that are now becoming a key political issue ahead of next year’s elections with opinion polls indicated that the ruling African National Congress may lose its majority for the first time since taking power in 1994.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.