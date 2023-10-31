(Bloomberg) -- Hospitality property manager Kasa Living Inc. has raised $70 million in an investment round to fund its national expansion.

The financing was co-led by Citi Ventures and FirstMark Capital, with New York Life Ventures and Fireside Investments also participating as first-time investors, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The oversubscribed fundraising valued Kasa at $270 million, a 75% increase from its last funding round, according to founder and Chief Executive Officer Roman Pedan. The round is a validation for Kasa despite market challenges, Pedan said in an interview.

“I feel like we are perhaps at the center of the eye of the storm surrounding technology because real estate-oriented companies and companies with an operating component have been especially impacted,” Pedan said. “We fortunately never had our valuation be well ahead of our fundamental results.”

Kasa will use the funds to invest in its technology and establish new partnerships with real estate investors and property owners.

Founded in 2016, the San Francisco-based company operates high-end apartments and hotels for flexible-duration rentals. Kasa manages more than 70 properties in over 40 cities across the US, ranging from a stone and brick hotel in Pittsburgh to poolside apartments in Dallas, according to its website.

Kasa incorporates artificial intelligence in its operating system, providing a virtual experience for guests and reducing operating costs for property owners, Pedan said. Kasa’s virtual front desk can predict when towels will need to be replaced or recommend nearby restaurants, he added.

Pedan, formerly a real estate private equity investor for KKR & Co., said Kasa can be thought of as “the best of Airbnb and Marriott.”

“We have properties and homes that are all at fairly reasonable prices because we remove a lot of the cost in operating a property,” Pedan said. “Our ethos overall is high tech doesn’t mean low service, it actually means high touch.”

Kasa has raised a total of $125 million of equity and has commitments from its partners for more than $1.5 billion of real estate capital, Pedan said.

Jonathan Langer, Fireside’s managing member with deep board experience in hospitality, has also joined Kasa’s board.

“In my three decades in the hospitality industry, I’ve seen countless innovations come and go, but Kasa’s truly unique ability to empower smaller hotel owners to excel against industry giants is an enduring game changer for the future of hospitality,” Langer said in the statement.

