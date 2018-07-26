Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

  1. High valuations need high earnings growth. There’s potential trouble ahead if earnings growth slows.
  2. The cost inflation and tariffs are beginning to show up in corporate earnings.

TOP PICKS

BROADCOM (AVGO.O)

  • The sell-off on Broadcom’s CA Inc. acquisition is an attractive entry point.
  • CA will provide $1 billion in cash flows and a new vertical for M&A deals.

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (MG.TO)

  • Magna has auto exposure in all the right places: Electrification, autonomous driving and safety.

CIBC (CM.TO)

  • Discounted valuation could move closer to peers as U.S. acquisitions help grow and diversify revenue.

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
AVGO Y Y Y
MG Y Y Y
CM Y Y Y

 

PAST PICKS: MAY 3, 2017

CANADIAN TIRE (CTCa.TO)

  • Then: $166.04
  • Now: $176.98
  • Return: 7%
  • Total return: 9%

NFI GROUP (NFI.TO)

  • Then: $51.46
  • Now: $48.92
  • Return: -5%
  • Total return: -2%

ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES (AQN.TO)

  • Then: $13.04
  • Now: $12.82
  • Return: -2%
  • Total return: -4%

Total return average: 1%

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
CTCa Y Y Y
NFI Y Y Y
AQN Y Y Y

 

