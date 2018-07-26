Jul 26, 2018
Kash Pashootan's Top Picks: July 26, 2018
Full episode: Market Call for Thursday, July 26, 2018
Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel
Focus: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
_______________________________________________________________
MARKET OUTLOOK
- High valuations need high earnings growth. There’s potential trouble ahead if earnings growth slows.
- The cost inflation and tariffs are beginning to show up in corporate earnings.
TOP PICKS
BROADCOM (AVGO.O)
- The sell-off on Broadcom’s CA Inc. acquisition is an attractive entry point.
- CA will provide $1 billion in cash flows and a new vertical for M&A deals.
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (MG.TO)
- Magna has auto exposure in all the right places: Electrification, autonomous driving and safety.
CIBC (CM.TO)
- Discounted valuation could move closer to peers as U.S. acquisitions help grow and diversify revenue.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|AVGO
|Y
|Y
|Y
|MG
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CM
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: MAY 3, 2017
CANADIAN TIRE (CTCa.TO)
- Then: $166.04
- Now: $176.98
- Return: 7%
- Total return: 9%
NFI GROUP (NFI.TO)
- Then: $51.46
- Now: $48.92
- Return: -5%
- Total return: -2%
ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES (AQN.TO)
- Then: $13.04
- Now: $12.82
- Return: -2%
- Total return: -4%
Total return average: 1%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CTCa
|Y
|Y
|Y
|NFI
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AQN
|Y
|Y
|Y
WEBSITE: www.firstavenuecounsel.com